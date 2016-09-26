FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Netmedia unit to deliver travel services to PGE Systemy
September 26, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Netmedia unit to deliver travel services to PGE Systemy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Netmedia SA :

* Said on Friday that its unit, eTravel SA, signed an agreement for the provision of travel logistics services, in particular, service of domestic and foreign business trips to PGE Systemy SA

* The deal value is 1.1 million zlotys ($287,109) net

* eTravel to deliver the services for a period of three years

* The agreement was sign within the tender process conducted by PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA in which the choice of the offer of eTravel became final on July 18

* The total value of order under the tender is at 11.8 million zlotys gross

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.8313 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

