a year ago
BRIEF-A.H.T Syngas Technology H1 oper output 1.56 million euros
September 26, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-A.H.T Syngas Technology H1 oper output 1.56 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - A.H.T Syngas Technology N.V. :

* Said on Friday H1 oper output 1.56 million euros ($1.75 million)

* H1 EBIT for AHT Services (in which the entire operations of AHT Syngas Technology N.V are combined) will be negative at -158,000 euros after +162,000 euros in the previous year and an original expectation for FY of about 500,000 euros

* Says operating sales and earnings targets for 2016 probably not reachable

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8913 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
