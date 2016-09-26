BRIEF-Synthos withdraws from deal to buy Skotan's Yarrowia Lipolytica and ethyl esters project

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Skotan SA :

* Said on Friday that Synthos withdrew from the conditional agreement to buy shares in special purpose vehicle from Skotan SA

* Said the withdrawal is due to the fact that not all conditions of the agreement were fulfilled in time as the process of obtaining approvals for the completion of transaction from the financing institutions was prolonged

* Said so far received consent for transfer of two research projects of all to be transferred

* Said Skotan requested return of the advance payment in the amount of 3 million zlotys ($783,106) within seven days

* Said due to this information plans to revise its short-term strategy

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:,