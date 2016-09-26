BRIEF-Forever Entertainment, Square Enix Limited, Sushee to create "Fear Effect: Sedna" game

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Forever Entertainment SA :

* Said on Friday that Forever Entertainment SA, Square Enix Limited and Sushee signed agreement concerning cooperation on creation and publishing of "Fear Effect: Sedna" game on PC and PS4 and Xbox One consoles (project)

* The company is co-producer of a co-financing the project and is responsible for marketing on Steam platform

* Under the agreement the company will receive one-third of revenue on the sale of the game

* To co-finance the project the company's management plans to raise the company's capital by 2.2 million zlotys ($574,218) via 5.5 million shares issue

