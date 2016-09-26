FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Olympic Entertainment freezes operations in Poland
September 26, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Olympic Entertainment freezes operations in Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Olympic Entertainment Group SA :

* Reported on Friday that according to the Polish law, a public tender is held for the issue of location specific activity licenses if there are more applicants than there are the licenses to be issued

* Freezing the active operations of the Polish subsidiaries will result in an impairment of goodwill and assets in Poland with book value in the range of 9-10 million euros and costs associated with freezing operations amount to about 1 million euros ($1.12 million)

* Maintains in Poland up to 15 job positions during the time when operations are frozen, and additionally current employees are offered the possibility to start working in 50 vacant positions in theGroup's subsidiaries in other countries

* Employment relationships with other employees will be terminated in accordance with the law

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8900 euros Gdynia Newsroom

