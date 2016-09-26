FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Clean&Carbon updates on court proceedings; share consolidation suspension
September 26, 2016

BRIEF-Clean&Carbon updates on court proceedings; share consolidation suspension

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Clean&Carbon Energy SA :

* Said on Friday that on Sept. 13 the District Court in Warsaw suspended the execution of a payment order issued on May 13, 2011, due to differences in the judgment interpretation

* Said the enforcement proceedings conducted at the request of Komputronik SA are suspended

* Said the enforcement proceedings will be discontinued when the judgment of the court in Warsaw, XVI Economic Department, from Dec. 3, 2015, dismissing Komputronik's claim becomes valid

* As Komputronik appealed to the Court of Appeal in Warsaw in regards to the above, Clean&Carbon Energy awaits the date of the appeal hearing

* The arbitration proceedings under the company's lawsuit against Komputronik SA for payment of 28.5 million zlotys ($7.44 million) at the Court of Arbitration at the Polish Chamber of Commerce in Warsaw have been discontinued

* Said the settlement talks between Clean& Carbon Energy and Komputronik have started

* Said the implementation of the resolution of the annual general meeting of shareholders of Clean Energy & Carbon dated June 30 on the share consolidation have been suspended

$1 = 3.8318 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
