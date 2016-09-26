BRIEF-Lusosuan buys 85 pct of Cipan, to launch offer for remaining stake

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Lusosuan SGPS Unipessoal Lda:

* Said on Friday it acquired 85.37 percent of the share capital of Cipan Companhia Industrial Produtora de Antibioticos SA (Cipan) from ATRAL-CIPAN SGPS SA

* The company intends to launch a general mandatory offer for acquisition of the remaining shares of Cipan, corresponding to 14.63 percent of the share capital

* Financial intermediary is Haitong Bank SA

* The consideration of the offer is 0.14 euro ($15.73) per share

