a year ago
BRIEF-Lusosuan buys 85 pct of Cipan, to launch offer for remaining stake
September 26, 2016 / 9:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lusosuan buys 85 pct of Cipan, to launch offer for remaining stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Lusosuan SGPS Unipessoal Lda:

* Said on Friday it acquired 85.37 percent of the share capital of Cipan Companhia Industrial Produtora de Antibioticos SA (Cipan) from ATRAL-CIPAN SGPS SA

* The company intends to launch a general mandatory offer for acquisition of the remaining shares of Cipan, corresponding to 14.63 percent of the share capital

* Financial intermediary is Haitong Bank SA

* The consideration of the offer is 0.14 euro ($15.73) per share

Source text: bit.ly/2dlz6Tt , bit.ly/2dat0Co

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8898 euros Gdynia Newsroom

