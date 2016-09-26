FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-PlayWay intends to raise 35 mln zlotys in its IPO
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 26, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-PlayWay intends to raise 35 mln zlotys in its IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - PlayWay SA IPO-PLW.WA:

* The video games developer and its shareholders set the maximum price in individual investors tranche under its initial public offering (IPO) for 55 zlotys ($14.4) per share, informed the company in an annex to its prospectus published on Monday

* Says to offer not more than 0.6 million newly issued series I shares and not more than 0.6 million existing series B and H shares

* Says expects to raise about 35 million zlotys in its IPO and plans to allocate funds to marketing and promotion of new products as well as investments in development teams

* The subscription period for individual investors runs from Sept. 27 to Oct. 5 and book building among institutional investors is planned for Sept. 29 to Oct.6

* Subscription period for institutional investors is scheduled for Oct. 7 to Oct. 11

* Offered shares will be alloted on Oct. 12 and the debut on the Warsaw Stock Exchange is planned approx. a week later

* If all the offered shares are acquired, new shareholders will hold 18.2 per cent stake in the increased share capital of PlayWay

Source text bit.ly/2dcoQI8

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.8297 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.