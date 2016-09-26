BRIEF-Dentware says CEO Jerry Wiener resigns, updates on financial status

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Dentware Scandinavia AB :
* Says Jerry Wiener to step down as CEO with immediate effect
* Says company's capital and machinery need is for about 30 million Swedish crowns ($3.52 million)
* Says has been trying to find financing solution for company and considered rights issue, bank loan and alternative financing
* Says found out that major shareholders were not willing to participate in rights issue and realized process would be too expensive and would take too long
* Says it tuned out that company is not able to meet requirements set by credit institutions
* Says is now trying to find solution to secure both necessary liquidity and machinery
* Says is in dialogue with Wienvest AB regarding these issues and hopes to be able to come up with more information in coming weeks
