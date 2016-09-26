FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dentware says CEO Jerry Wiener resigns, updates on financial status

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Dentware Scandinavia AB :

* Says Jerry Wiener to step down as CEO with immediate effect

* Says company's capital and machinery need is for about 30 million Swedish crowns ($3.52 million)

* Says has been trying to find financing solution for company and considered rights issue, bank loan and alternative financing

* Says found out that major shareholders were not willing to participate in rights issue and realized process would be too expensive and would take too long

* Says it tuned out that company is not able to meet requirements set by credit institutions

* Says is now trying to find solution to secure both necessary liquidity and machinery

* Says is in dialogue with Wienvest AB regarding these issues and hopes to be able to come up with more information in coming weeks

Source text: bit.ly/2cWCWPW

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.5273 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
