BRIEF-Vail Resorts reports Q4 loss per share $1.80

* Sees 2017 resort net revenue $1.66 billion

* Sees 2016 resort net revenue $1.58 billion

* Vail Resorts reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results and provides fiscal 2017 outlook

* Expect resort EBITDA margin to be approximately 29.7% in fiscal 2017, using midpoint of guidance range

* Qtrly total net revenue $179.9 million versus $162.1 million; qtrly loss per share $1.80

* Sees 2017 resort EBITDA margin 29.7%

* Sees 2016 resort EBITDA margin 28.7%