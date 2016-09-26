FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Millennium bcp says talks with Fosun on stake in bank going well
September 26, 2016 / 4:02 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Millennium bcp says talks with Fosun on stake in bank going well

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Miguel Braganca, CFO of Portugal's largest-listed bank Millennium bcp, says:

* Talks with China's Fosun, which offered to buy a stake of at least 16.7 percent via a dedicated capital hike, are progressing well.

* "It is the board that will decide on the offer, but these negotiations with Fosun are running well," Braganca says.

* "Fosun has an interesting presence in other parts of the world ... and its experience can be relevant for the banking business in various dimensions," he said.

* On Sept. 14, the bank's board agreed to expand the negotiations with Fosun on its offer made on July 30, which also envisages a possible further increase of the stake to up to 30 percent. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves)

