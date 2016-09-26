FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Mylan NV sees 2016 sales for EpiPen in U.S. of $1,100 mln - SEC Filing
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2016 / 5:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mylan NV sees 2016 sales for EpiPen in U.S. of $1,100 mln - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Mylan Nv :

* Mylan NV sees 2016 sales for EpiPen in U.S. $1,100 MLN - SEC Filing

* Says in U.S., sees EpiPen 2016 estimated gross profit of $825 million - SEC Filing

* For EpiPen , sees 8 million U.S. Pens sold in 2016

* Sees 2016 EpiPen operating profit in U.S. (not all regions) of $671 million versus reported 2015 operating profit of $498 million

* "Does not intend in the future to provide product level profitabilty analysis for EpiPen "

* Sees 2016 EpiPen net product profitability in U.S. (not all regions) of $419 million versus reported net product profitability for EpiPen of $312 million in 2015 Source text - bit.ly/2cFNVh2 Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.