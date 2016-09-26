BRIEF-Rice Energy announces acquisition of Vantage energy

Sept 26 (Reuters) -

* Rice Energy announces acquisition of Vantage energy

* Rice Energy - Deal for approximately $2.7 billion

* Rice Energy - Rice Midstream Partners LP will purchase acquired midstream assets from co for $600 million

* Rice Energy - Rice Energy Inc says total consideration for Vantage deal includes of about $1.02 billion in cash, assumption and retirement of assumed net debt of approximately $700 million

* Rice Energy - RMP can also fund midstream asset acquisition by issuance to Rice Energy of up to $250 million of RMP common units representing limited partner interests

* Rice Energy - Transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2016

* Rice Energy - Deal immediately accretive and credit enhancing to both E&P and RMP

* Rice Energy - Following transaction, Rice Energy will control approximately 231,000 net acres in Marcellus and Ohio Utica cores

* Rice Energy - Rice energy has updated its 2016 capital budget and guidance pro forma for anticipated Q4 2016 transaction closing

* Rice Energy Inc says expect 2017 net production to be within a range of 1,280-1,355 MMCFE/D

* Rice Energy - Expect 2017 drilling and completion budget to be within a range of $950 - $1,125 million

* Rice Energy - RMP intends to fund midstream asset deal with borrowings under credit facility,potential equity and debt financings prior to closing

* Rice Energy - Total consideration for vantage deal also consists of issuance of membership interests in rea exchangeable into about 39.1 million shares of co