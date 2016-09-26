Sept 26 (Reuters) -
* Rice Energy announces acquisition of Vantage energy
* Rice Energy - Deal for approximately $2.7 billion
* Rice Energy - Rice Midstream Partners LP will purchase
acquired midstream assets from co for $600 million
* Rice Energy - Rice Energy Inc says total consideration for
Vantage deal includes of about $1.02 billion in cash, assumption
and retirement of assumed net debt of approximately $700 million
* Rice Energy - RMP can also fund midstream asset
acquisition by issuance to Rice Energy of up to $250 million of
RMP common units representing limited partner interests
* Rice Energy - Transaction is expected to close in Q4 of
2016
* Rice Energy - Deal immediately accretive and credit
enhancing to both E&P and RMP
* Rice Energy - Following transaction, Rice Energy will
control approximately 231,000 net acres in Marcellus and Ohio
Utica cores
* Rice Energy - Rice energy has updated its 2016 capital
budget and guidance pro forma for anticipated Q4 2016
transaction closing
* Rice Energy Inc says expect 2017 net production to be
within a range of 1,280-1,355 MMCFE/D
* Rice Energy - Expect 2017 drilling and completion budget
to be within a range of $950 - $1,125 million
* Rice Energy - Total consideration consists of
approximately $1.02 billion in cash for Vantage Energy deal
* Rice Energy - RMP intends to fund midstream asset deal
with borrowings under credit facility,potential equity and debt
financings prior to closing
* Rice Energy - Total consideration also consists of
assumption and retirement of assumed net debt of approximately
$700 million for vantage energy deal
* Rice Energy - Total consideration for vantage deal also
consists of issuance of membership interests in rea exchangeable
into about 39.1 million shares of co
