BRIEF-IMS announces share repurchase program

* Said on Monday that its management board adopted a share repurchase program

* Under the program plans to buy back up to 1 million own shares for retirement or further sale

* The program will run until Dec. 31, 2017 and will be conducted in tranches

* In the first tranche of program plans to buy back 0.4 million of own shares at 2.60 zlotys ($0.68) per share

* Said it also closed previous share repurchase program dated Dec. 7, 2015

* Under share repurchase program from Dec. 7, 2015 bought back 2,786,220 own shares at 2.15 zloty per share representing 8.28 pct in share capital

