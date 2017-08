Sept 27 (Reuters) - Remedis SA :

* Said on Monday that it completed early redemption of its bonds with total nominal value of 6.8 million zlotys ($1.78 million)

* Said the newly issued bonds worth 6.8 million zlotys with maturity date falling on Sept. 25, 2018 were fully allotted on Sept. 26

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: