Sept 27 (Reuters) - NextGenTel Holding ASA :

* Zono Holding AS acquired 1.1 million shares in NextGenTel Holding

* After transaction, Middelborg Invest AS, major shareholder in Zono Holding, controls about 5.70 percent of outstanding shares in NextGenTel

