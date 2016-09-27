FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2016 / 9:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-BioDue acquires property for logistics purposes for EUR 0.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27(Reuters) - BioDue SpA :

* Said on Monday it acquired a property of about 2,800 square meters for 0.8 million euros ($899,840.00)

* The property is located in the industrial area of Tavarnelle and will enable the management of logistics for the production in the industrial division and of brands Pharcos, BiOfta and Selerbe

* Expects the logistics property to start being operative in the first months of 2017

Source text: www.1info.it

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8890 euros Gdynia Newsroom

