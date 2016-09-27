FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Corporacion Financiera Colombiana to pay out FY 2016 dividend
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 27, 2016 / 3:01 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Corporacion Financiera Colombiana to pay out FY 2016 dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Corporacion Financiera Colombiana SA :

* Said on Monday to distribute FY 2016 cash dividend of 276 Colombian pesos ($0.0939) per share, or 62.6 billion pesos total, payable over 213.1 million common shares and 13.7 million preferred shares; dividend payable in six instalments on the 20th day of each month starting from Oct.

* To distribute stock dividend of 818 pesos per share, or 185.6 billion pesos total, payable in shares in the proportion of one new share over 46.7 shares held

* For the stock dividend company will issue 4.9 million new shares, that is 4.6 million common shares and 293,206 preferred shares

Source text: bit.ly/2dwuuWX

Further company coverage:

$1 = 2,938.9700 Colombian pesos Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.