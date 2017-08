Sept 27 (Reuters) - Caja Rural de Ahorro y Credito los Andes SA :

* Said on Monday, in the second preferred subscription period, its shareholder Creation Investment Andes subscribed to additional 894,929 shares at 1.84 soles per share, injecting 1.6 million soles into the company

Source text: bit.ly/2d0JTzH

