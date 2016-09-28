FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sainsbury's expects to outperform peers in competitive market
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 28, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sainsbury's expects to outperform peers in competitive market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Sainsbury's

* "we expect the market to remain competitive and the effect of the devaluation of sterling remains unclear. However, sainsbury's is well positioned to navigate the changing marketplace and we are confident that our strategy will enable us to continue to outperform our major peers."

* Argos q2 performance for the 13 weeks to 27 aug, argos achieved total sales growth of 3.0 percent and like-for-like sales growth of 2.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

