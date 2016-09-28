FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Arteria raises 7.0 mln zlotys in series G bonds
September 28, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Arteria raises 7.0 mln zlotys in series G bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Arteria SA :

* Said on Tuesday that under its bond issue program issued and allotted 7,000 series G bonds with the total nominal value of 7.0 million zlotys ($1.83 million)

* Series G 3-year bonds bear interest based on the WIBOR 3M plus 4.25 pct per annum

* The proceeds from the series G bonds issue to be allocated for series E bond refinancing and new projects

* Said that at the end of H1 2016 its net debt amounted to 42.2 million zlotys and long-term debt in its financial liabilities structure accounted for 67 pct

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.8197 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

