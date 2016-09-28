FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tiscali H1 net loss widens to EUR 17.7 mln
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 28, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tiscali H1 net loss widens to EUR 17.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Tiscali SpA :

* Reported on Tuesday H1 revenue 101.9 million euros ($114.17 million) versus 103.8 million euros a year ago

* H1 net loss 17.7 million euros versus loss 2.0 million euros a year ago

* H1 EBIT loss of 11.0 million euros versus profit 7.1 million euros a year ago

* H1 EBIT loss is due to amortization and write downs equal to 24.7 million euros (of which 8.6 million euros attributable to the acquisition of Aria Group assets following the merger)

* Reported total active customers at June 30 at 680,000, an increase of 86,000 customers year on year

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8925 euros Gdynia Newsroom

