a year ago
September 28, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Paychex Inc reports Q1 earnings of $0.60/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Paychex Inc :

* Paychex, Inc. reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.60

* Q1 revenue $785.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $782.8 million

* Fiscal 2017 guidance for HRS Revenue and Total Service Revenue remains unchanged

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly Human Resource Services revenue increased 15% to $322.6 million

* Q1 Total Service Revenue increased 9% to $773.5 million

* Q1 Payroll Service Revenue increased 4% to $450.9 million.

* Paychex Inc sees fiscal 2017 HRS revenue is anticipated to increase in range of 12% to 14%

* 2017 Payroll Service Revenue is anticipated to increase in range of 3% to 4%

* Says net income is now expected to increase approximately 7% for FY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

