FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Linx sets issue price of BRL 18.5 per share in restricted offering
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
September 28, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Linx sets issue price of BRL 18.5 per share in restricted offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28(Reuters) - Linx SA :

* Said on Tuesday its board of directors approved to set an issue price of 18.50 Brazilian reais ($5.70) per share for the restricted offering of 24.0 million common shares

* The offering amounts to 444.0 million reais; 4.94 reais per share (118.6 million reais in total) to be allocated to the share capital and 13.56 reais per share (325.4 million reais in total) to be allocated to the capital reserve

* Coordinators are BTG Pactual, Morgan Stanley, Itau BBA and Credit Suisse

* Intends to use the funds for new acquisitions, which will enable implementation of its growth strategy

Source text: bit.ly/2cBu1Ak

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.2436 Brazilian reais Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.