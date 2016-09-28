UPDATE 1-Canada's Northland Power looking for a buyer - CFO
* Decision planned for Q1 2017 (Adds details on planned investments, fundraising)
Sept 28 (Reuters) -
* San Miguel chief to build $300 million cement plant in Davao - Nikkei
* Cement Plant capable of producing 2 mln tons per year, will be built by Eagle Cement, a private co held by San Miguel President Ramon Ang (not 'Ramon Ang Ang') - Nikkei Source text for Eikon:
* Decision planned for Q1 2017 (Adds details on planned investments, fundraising)
LONDON, Sept 28 Banks and other financial institutions are adopting blockchain technology "dramatically faster" than initially expected, with 15 percent of top global banks intending to roll out full-scale, commercial blockchain products in 2017, IBM said on Wednesday.
LONDON, Sept 28 Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said on Wednesday that his bank was relatively well placed to deal with the impact of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.