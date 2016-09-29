FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Esotiq & Henderson Q2 net result turns to loss of 427,000 zlotys
#Apparel & Accessories
September 29, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Esotiq & Henderson Q2 net result turns to loss of 427,000 zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Esotiq & Henderson SA :

* Reported on Wednesday Q2 revenue of 33.9 million zlotys ($8.86 million) versus 29.6 million zlotys a year ago

* Q2 net loss was 427,000 zlotys versus a profit of 18,000 zlotys a year ago

* Said until end of 2016 plans to increase its retail network in Ukraine and Belarus to 22 shops and in Poland to 300 shops

* Said the financial results in H1 were influenced by the early stage of business development of Esotiq Germany GmbH and Femestage Eva Minge sp. z o.o

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.8267 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

