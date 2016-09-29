FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Contractor terminates construction contract with Interbud Lublin unit
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
September 29, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Contractor terminates construction contract with Interbud Lublin unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Interbud Lublin SA :

* Said on Wednesday that Przedsiebiorstwo Budowlano-Konserwatorskie REMKON sp. z o.o. (REMKON) terminated construction contract with Interbud-Apartments SA

* Said REMKON terminated contract due to delays in payment of compensation of about 0.12 million zlotys ($31,357) by Interbud-Apartments for performed works

* Said delays in payments are related to the current financial situation of the company and its capital group

* Said that it is awaiting court decisions regarding its bankruptcy with possibility of arrangement motion

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.8269 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.