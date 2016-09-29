FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Aedes SIIQ announces 2016 guidance, 2017-2021 plan
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 29, 2016 / 7:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aedes SIIQ announces 2016 guidance, 2017-2021 plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Aedes SIIQ :

* Reported on Wednesday that its board of directors approved 2016 guidance and guidance for 2017-2021 strategic industrial plan

* In its 2016 financial guidance the company points out that it has reached, starting H2 2016, the recurring economic balance with the rental income on an annual basis at 18 million euros, with a gross yield over 8 pct, and an LTV between 45-50 pct

* For 2017-2021 period the company intends to focus on growth and consolidation of its commercial real estate portfolio

* The co will continue acquisitions of proprieties and real estate portfolios in Northern and Central Italy and will finalise construction of new generation of shopping and leisure centres through pipeline of existing developments already in portfolio

* Expects to achieve financial equilibrium of lease activity during 2017-2018

* Expects to return to distribute dividends from 2018

* Expects a GAV portfolio in 2021 of around 1 billion euros, LTV equal to about 50 pct and occupancy rate of 95 pct

* Expects to approve the 2017-2021 plan by the date of submission to the Board the 2016 budget

Source text: bit.ly/2dthMI0

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.