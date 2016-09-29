BRIEF-Louis Dreyfus HY consol net income, group share, of US$135 mln vs US$130 mln year ago
Sept 29 Ferrari Head of Sales Enrico Galliera says:
* Price for LaFerrari Aperta special edition car in Italy is 1.86 million euros, including taxes
* Company's performance going very well, portfolio doing well across all markets
* Waiting list for cars like the 488 GTB between 12 and 24 months (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
U.S. pending home sales at 1400 GMT
