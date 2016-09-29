FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WSE suspends trading of 9 companies on NewConnect
September 29, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-WSE suspends trading of 9 companies on NewConnect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Wednesday that it resolved to suspend trading of shares of Artnews SA, BGS Energy Plus AS, Molmedica SA, Polfa SA and Vedia SA until the day after the companies have published their financial reports for FY 2015 and Q2 2016

* Suspends trading of Biomax SA, Dase SA and Zaklady Miesne Myslaw SA until the day after the companies have published their financial reports for FY 2015

* Suspends trading of Eficom-Sinersio SA until the day after the company has published its financial reports for FY 2015, Q1 and Q2 2016

Source text - bit.ly/2dtpRMG

Further company coverage:,,, ,,,,,

Gdynia Newsroom

