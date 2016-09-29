BRIEF-WSE suspends trading of 9 companies on NewConnect

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Wednesday that it resolved to suspend trading of shares of Artnews SA, BGS Energy Plus AS, Molmedica SA, Polfa SA and Vedia SA until the day after the companies have published their financial reports for FY 2015 and Q2 2016

* Suspends trading of Biomax SA, Dase SA and Zaklady Miesne Myslaw SA until the day after the companies have published their financial reports for FY 2015

* Suspends trading of Eficom-Sinersio SA until the day after the company has published its financial reports for FY 2015, Q1 and Q2 2016

Source text - bit.ly/2dtpRMG

