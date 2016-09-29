FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Maserati sales up 40 pct y/y in September - brand head
September 29, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Maserati sales up 40 pct y/y in September - brand head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Alfa Romeo and Maserati brands head Reid Bigland tells journalists on the sidelines of the Paris auto show:

* Maserati sales grew 40 percent in September year-on-year

* Sales of Maserati's Levante SUV are going very well in all markets where it's being sold; 14,000 retail orders received so far

* Sales of other models of the luxury brand also going well

* Alfa Romeo's first SUV will be presented at the Los Angeles auto show in November; sales of the vehicle will start in the first quarter of next year

* Alfa Romeo Giulia will be launched in the United States in the next two months and in China in the second quarter of 2017

* There is no plan to bring the Alfa Romeo MiTo or Giulietta to the United States (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
