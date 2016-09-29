BRIEF-Gabather gets SEK 10 mln for development of drug candidate GT-002

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Gabather AB :

* Says has signed a consortium agreement for clinical development of its drug candidate GT-002 together with partner companies Pharmaterials, Smerud and CRST

* Cooperation starts in October and lasts until Phase 2a or a total of three years

* The agreement gives a net contribution from local EU authorities to cooperation of about 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.16 million)

* Other costs are paid by the participating parties

