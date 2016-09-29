FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Gabather gets SEK 10 mln for development of drug candidate GT-002
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 29, 2016 / 1:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gabather gets SEK 10 mln for development of drug candidate GT-002

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Gabather AB :

* Says has signed a consortium agreement for clinical development of its drug candidate GT-002 together with partner companies Pharmaterials, Smerud and CRST

* Cooperation starts in October and lasts until Phase 2a or a total of three years

* The agreement gives a net contribution from local EU authorities to cooperation of about 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.16 million)

* Other costs are paid by the participating parties

Source text: bit.ly/2du1P4h

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5880 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.