BRIEF-Jeep targets selling more than 1.45 mln vehicles this year-brand head

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Jeep brand head Mike Manley tells journalists on the sidelines of the Paris auto show:

* expects to sell 1.45 million Jeep vehicles this year, boosted by ramp up of Compass and Renegade models

* "By the end of September we'll have hit more than a million sales, I think as I look towards the end of the year, hopefully, we will be higher than 1.45 million," he says

* confident target of 2 million sales for 2018 is reachable

* Jeep sales in China are up 100 pct y/y at 100,000 units year-to-date

* U.S. market has moderated but remains "very healthy" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)