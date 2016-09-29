Sept 29 SeaWorld Parks & Entertainemnt:

* SeaWorld adopts food sourcing policy that focuses on animal welfare

* All eggs will be sourced from cage-free chickens by end of 2017

* Sourcing policy will mean sustainably harvested food at all 12 parks, including SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Sesame Place

* Company is expanding park menus to include more plant-based options

* By end of 2016, will purchase pork cuts from suppliers who have announced a commitment to "humane farming practices" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: