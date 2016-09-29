BRIEF-Jeep targets selling more than 1.45 mln vehicles this year-brand head
Sept 29 Jeep brand head Mike Manley tells journalists on the sidelines of the Paris auto show:
Sept 29 SeaWorld Parks & Entertainemnt:
* SeaWorld adopts food sourcing policy that focuses on animal welfare
* All eggs will be sourced from cage-free chickens by end of 2017
* Sourcing policy will mean sustainably harvested food at all 12 parks, including SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Sesame Place
* Company is expanding park menus to include more plant-based options
* By end of 2016, will purchase pork cuts from suppliers who have announced a commitment to "humane farming practices" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, Sept 29 Electric carmaker Tesla Motors Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk told employees in an email to follow company policy of not offering discounts on new cars, responding to some investors' concerns about the practice.
* Shares rise as much as 8.2 pct (Adds executive comments and company background; updates share move)