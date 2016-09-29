FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Vivendi seeks seat on Ubisoft's board
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 29, 2016 / 3:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vivendi seeks seat on Ubisoft's board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) -

* Vivendi says took part in Ubisoft's General Shareholders Meeting, where it is the largest shareholder, holding 22.8 percent of the share capital.

* Vivendi says it holds the shares in registered form with a view towards long-term share ownership and enjoying a double voting starting from 2017.

* Vivendi says it would be good corporate governance to be represented on the Ubisoft's company board of directors considering its level of equity interest.

* The company said it abstained from the vote on the resolutions on Thursday, as result, resolutions 22, 23, 24 and 25 presented by the company's board failed to pass.

* Having taken full control of Gameloft, Vivendi says will pursue its strategy in video games which complements contents it develops in the fields of music, television and other businesses. Further company coverage: [VIV.PA UBIP.PA] (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.