Sept 29 Blackrock's asset allocation head for Global Allocation Fund Russ Koesterich:

* Investors should be sensitive to information suggesting chances of U.S. recession increasing

* Chicago fed national activity index (CFNAI) recently fell back into negative territory

* "The economic - and by extension earnings - rebound that the market is expecting in the second half may not materialize"

* CFNAI is suggesting that, at the margin, "we should all be a bit more concerned" about the prospect of a recession