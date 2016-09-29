BRIEF-Calamp Q2 adj non-GAAP earnings per share $0.27

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Calamp Corp

* Calamp reports fiscal 2017 second quarter financial results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.01

* Q2 revenue $90.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $92.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.27

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $81 million to $87 million

* Sees Q3 2017 GAAP earnings per share in the range of loss of $0.02 to earnings of $0.02

* Sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24 to $0.30

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $95.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

"Expects its core business to steadily strengthen through balance of this year, with momentum building into fiscal 2018"