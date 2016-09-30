BRIEF-Zealand Pharma raises DKK 143 million via private placement

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S :

* Says has raised 143 million Danish crowns / $22 million through private placement of new shares

* New share issue was backed by U.S. and European biotech specialist investors

* Subscription price of new shares was determined at 96.90 crowns in accelerated book building process

* Private placement was launched on Sept. 29

* Later on Thursday resolved to increase size of offering to up to 1,475,221 new Zealand shares from 1,229,351 new shares, and to shorten offer period and close offering immediately

* Said intends to use proceeds to fund continued development of key clinical stage product candidates in its pipeline

