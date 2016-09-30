FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Geneuro H1 net loss widens to 6.8 million euros
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 30, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Geneuro H1 net loss widens to 6.8 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Geneuro SA :

* Reported on Thursday H1 operating loss of 6.8 million euros ($7.63 million) versus loss of 1.6 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss of 6.8 million euros versus 1.7 million euros year ago

* Geneuro is executing its business strategy on track as presented in its IPO

* Expects full recruitment of CHANGE-MS in Q1 2017 on or ahead of schedule and to announce results in Q4 2017 as planned

* Geneuro projects cash utilization (excluding IPO-related costs) to be roughly 17 million euros for 2016, of which approximately 7 million euros in the second half of 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8915 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.