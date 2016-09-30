BRIEF-Geneuro H1 net loss widens to 6.8 million euros

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Geneuro SA :

* Reported on Thursday H1 operating loss of 6.8 million euros ($7.63 million) versus loss of 1.6 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss of 6.8 million euros versus 1.7 million euros year ago

* Geneuro is executing its business strategy on track as presented in its IPO

* Expects full recruitment of CHANGE-MS in Q1 2017 on or ahead of schedule and to announce results in Q4 2017 as planned

* Geneuro projects cash utilization (excluding IPO-related costs) to be roughly 17 million euros for 2016, of which approximately 7 million euros in the second half of 2016

