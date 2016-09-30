FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 30, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-ZPC Otmuchow's CEO resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - ZPC Otmuchow SA :

* Said on Thursday that Mariusz Popek resigned from his post of the company's CEO as of Sept. 30

* Its supervisory board delegated Przemyslaw Danowski, current supervisory board chairman, to perform duties of the temporary CEO, as of Oct 1 for the maximum of 3 months

* The board also recalled Przemyslaw Danowski from position of the supervisory board chairman and nominated Jacek Giedrojc to that post

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
