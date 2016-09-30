BRIEF-ZPC Otmuchow's CEO resigns

Sept 30 (Reuters) - ZPC Otmuchow SA :
* Said on Thursday that Mariusz Popek resigned from his post of the company's CEO as of Sept. 30
* Its supervisory board delegated Przemyslaw Danowski, current supervisory board chairman, to perform duties of the temporary CEO, as of Oct 1 for the maximum of 3 months
* The board also recalled Przemyslaw Danowski from position of the supervisory board chairman and nominated Jacek Giedrojc to that post
