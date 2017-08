Sept 30 (Reuters) - Admiral Capital A/S :

* Reported on Thursday 2015/16 net sales of 117.4 million Danish crowns ($17.67 million) versus 108.5 million crowns year ago

* 2015/16 pre-tax profit 56.2 million crowns versus 47.7 million crowns year ago

* Sees 2016/17 profit before tax and value adjustments of 25 million - 28 million crowns

