Sept 30 (Reuters) - SeniVita Sozial gGmbH :

* Said on Thursday H1 EBIT at 0.5 million euros ($560,850.00) (previous year: 0.1 million euros)

* H1 net loss 1.0 million euros (previous year: loss 1.9 million euros)

* Despite positive development, still sees moderately negative result after interest and tax for FY 2016 and 2017

