FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CORRECTED-BRIEF-WISeKey International signs MOU with Indian investors to establish a Joint Venture
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
September 30, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-WISeKey International signs MOU with Indian investors to establish a Joint Venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Resends the brief to correct the announcement date)

Sept 30 (Reuters) - WISeKey International Holding AG :

* Said on Thursday signs MOU with Indian investors to establish a Joint Venture(WISeKey India) to expand IoT and Cybersecurity in the Indian Market

* Agreement would result in the localization of WISeKey's Cybersecurity Platform in India to serve several markets such as IoT, Cybersecurity and Authentication of objects

* Certain terms of the WISeKey India Joint Venture remain subject to final approval by all parties and should be concluded soon and expected to be announced in October at the Indian Economic Summit

Source text - bit.ly/2cFSh4v

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.