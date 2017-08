Sept 30 (Reuters) - Heimstadens AB :

* Said on Thursday had issued additional bonds of 250 million Swedish crowns ($29.2 million)

* Bonds were issued within existing bond program with frame of 1.25 billion crowns

* Following latest issue co's outstanding bonds total 1.25 billion crowns

* Bonds run with variable interest of Stibor 3m + 3.00 percent and are priced at 99.25 percent of nominal value

