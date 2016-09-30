FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Net Insurance H1 net loss widens to 5.8 mln euros
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
World
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 30, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Net Insurance H1 net loss widens to 5.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Net Insurance SpA :

* Reported on Thursday H1 gross written premiums of 37.7 million euros ($42.29 million) versus 44.2 million euros a year ago

* H1 net loss of 5.8 million euros versus loss of 2.3 million euros a year ago

* The board also confirmed the release of the first tranche of subordinated loan Tier II "7.00 per cent. Fixed Rate Dated 30 September 2026"

* The co approved the issue of a subordinated bond loan Tier II to 15 million euros, in three tranches of 5 million euros each

* The placement of the first tranche is scheduled for September 30

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8914 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.