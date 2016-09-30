BRIEF-Mondo TV France H1 net result turns to loss of 137,322 euros, approves business plan 2016-2018

Sept 30(Reuters) - Mondo TV France SpA :
* Reported on Thursday H1 revenue of 238,153 euros ($267,160.04) versus 2.8 million euros a year ago
* H1 net loss of 137,322 euros versus profit of 87,000 euros a year ago
* Approves business plan 2016-2018
* Expects increase in revenues from around 853,000 euros in 2016 to 13.5 million euros in 2018
* Expects EBITDA growth from negative EBITDA of 141,000 euros in 2016 to positive EBITDA of 7.9 million euros in 2018
* Expects to return to profit in 2017
