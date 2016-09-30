Sept 30 Infraestructura Energetica Nova SAB de CV (IEnova) :

* Said on Thursday, has recently obtained information related to the sale of its energy plant Termoelectrica de Mexicali indicating that the market value of the plant may be lower than its book value

* As a result, resolved to adjust book value of the plant as of Sept. by between $50-90 million after taxes

Source text: bit.ly/2cFuy9F

(Gdynia Newsroom)