BRIEF-Realtech H1 net loss widens to 2.7 million euros
#IT Services & Consulting
September 30, 2016 / 9:25 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Realtech H1 net loss widens to 2.7 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Realtech AG :

* Said on Thursday H1 revenue 11.0 million euros vs 17.8 million euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA minus 2.2 million euros vs positive 0.1 million euros year ago

* H1 EBIT minus 2.6 million euros vs minus 0.3 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss 2.7 million euros vs loss 0.6 million euros year ago

* Says expected rise in revenue in Q3 and Q4 will be not be achieved

* Management to make sharper cuts in costs in order to be able to achieve the objective of operating break-even for the middle of 2017 as planned

Source text - bit.ly/2d0FSsT

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

