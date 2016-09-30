BRIEF-CHL H1 net loss widens to EUR 0.9 mln, to buy majority stake in Terra

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Centro HL Distribuzione SpA :
* Said on Thursday that the board approved the acquisition of a stake from 80 pct to 100 pct in Terra
* Terra operates in the sectors of telecoms and services for e-commerce
* The value of the total stake in Terra ranges from 12 million euros ($13.41 million) to 15 million euros
* To incorporate Terra via capital increase reserved to Terra shareholders
* Reported H1 revenue 2.1 million euros ($2.35 million) versus 2.9 million euros a year ago
* H1 net loss 0.9 million euros versus loss 0.8 million euros a year ago
